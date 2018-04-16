Little Girl's Quest to Get Hockey Puck is an Emotional Roller Coaster

This young Washington Capitals fans, already far too familiar with spring disappointment than she should be, wanted nothing more yesterday than a souvenir hockey puck. Caps defenseman Brett Connolly tried to make that dream come true but met some unexpected resistance from an all-time oblivious adult. Or, perhaps, a genius dad who figured out a clever way to get everyone a puck so there’d be no fighting on the car ride home.

What a performance by the kid. Academy Award-winning stuff right here, going through every human emotion in less than a minute and selling it.