Roundup: Giants Love Saquon Barkley; James Comey Rips the President; is Baker Mayfield Really a Top 5 Pick?

Christen Harper, a model who dominated Coachella … devastating story of a teenager who got trapped in his car and called 911 but they couldn’t find him … “Fort Worth Woman Tracks Down Officers to Thank Them for Taking Her to Jail” … the 35 most powerful media figures in NYC … Brietbart is going after an ESPN talking head for tweets about the Starbucks arrest … the media is chiding someone for the demands he made on where his $25 million gift went … “Black teen misses bus, gets shot at after asking for directions” … why would you host a ‘segregated pool party?’ in college? … awful story of a 12-year old who was bullied in school, and hung himself … former FBI director James Comey ripped the President in an interview …

Podcast: You can love Baker Mayfield, and not want to draft him in the Top 5; how Dallas screwed up by waiting so long to dump Dez Bryant, and a cornucopia of NBA playoff talk. [Podcast]

I’ve had Saquon Barkley 2nd to the Giants for a few weeks, and look, now others are starting to notice it’s very likely to happen. [NY Post]

Not a strong Game 1 from the Rockets, who survived Minnesota. This probably means Houston rolls in Game 2. [Chronicle]

Shouldn’t surprise anyone, but Penny Hardaway is already dominating recruiting at Memphis. [Commercial Appeal]

Welcome back to the playoffs, Eric Bledsoe: Nine points, five turnovers, didn’t make a shot outside the paint in the overtime loss to Boston. That’s mostly against Terry Rozier, too. [JS Online]

RIP longtime Sports Illustrated writer William Nack. [SI.com]

Before the 1st round began, this NBA Championship probabilities had Toronto and Boston ahead of Cleveland. [The Power Rank]

Danny Amendola is still kind of bitter about Bill Belichick benching Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl. [ESPN]

Last month, the Eagles traded for Daryl Worley, a cornerback. This month, he was arrested and they released him. [Philly.com]

Why it’s so tough finding a comparison for Josh Allen. [Football Perspective]

Would you forgo 4-years of college to attend a 1-year school that won’t give you a degree, but won’t put you in debt, but will almost certainly land you a job? Also, you have to pay the school a portion of your income for the first three years. [WSJ]

If you’re wondering about the song that opened and closed Billions on Monday, it was this version of Mr. Bojangles by Sammy Davis Jr.

I’m a week late on Black Jeopardy, but this is spectacular.

