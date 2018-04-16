Gabrielle Union 'Got Somethin' for Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union 'Got Somethin' for Dwyane Wade
By: Ryan Glasspiegel
Dwyane Wade had a brilliant performance tonight, scoring 28 points on 11-16 shooting in a Heat win over the Sixers, but his wife Gabrielle Union does not want you to call it “vintage”:
Oh, and there’s more:
Any guesses as to what that somethin’ could be?
