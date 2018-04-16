NBA USA Today Sports

Gabrielle Union 'Got Somethin' for Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union 'Got Somethin' for Dwyane Wade

NBA

Gabrielle Union 'Got Somethin' for Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade had a brilliant performance tonight, scoring 28 points on 11-16 shooting in a Heat win over the Sixers, but his wife Gabrielle Union does not want you to call it “vintage”:

Oh, and there’s more:

Any guesses as to what that somethin’ could be?

, , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home