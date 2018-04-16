Gabrielle Union 'Got Somethin' for Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade had a brilliant performance tonight, scoring 28 points on 11-16 shooting in a Heat win over the Sixers, but his wife Gabrielle Union does not want you to call it “vintage”:

He. Does. This. This ain't "vintage" & he didnt "turn back the clock"… @DwyaneWade BEEN doing this & he CONTINUES to do this. #HeatNation — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

Oh, and there’s more:

Now come on home baby, I got somethin' for ya #GrownASF — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

Any guesses as to what that somethin’ could be?