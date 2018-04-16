WATCH: Bryce Harper Hit A Broken Bat Home Run

Bryce Harper is just ridiculous. On Monday night he hit his MLB-leading eighth home run of the season, despite breaking his bat.

Seriously, check this out:

That’s insane. And it isn’t like he cracked his bat, he destroyed it. All that was left was the handle.

The Washington Nationals are tied 1-1 with the New York Mets, but that Harper home run should have been worth far more than just one run.

Here are some details on the home run: