WATCH: Bryce Harper Hit A Broken Bat Home Run

Bryce Harper is just ridiculous. On Monday night he hit his MLB-leading eighth home run of the season, despite breaking his bat.
Seriously, check this out:
A broken bat home run?! Are you kidding, @Bharper3407?!
That deserves a #TipOfTheCap. pic.twitter.com/3lktA58r1l
— MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2018
That’s insane. And it isn’t like he cracked his bat, he destroyed it. All that was left was the handle.
The Washington Nationals are tied 1-1 with the New York Mets, but that Harper home run should have been worth far more than just one run.
Here are some details on the home run:
