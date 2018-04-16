Joel Embiid Frustrated With Sixers on Instagram; Brett Brown Responds

Joel Embiid is one of the more colorful personalities — if not the most colorful — in professional sports on social media, and after the Sixers got beaten at home by the Heat this evening he got on his Instagram stories to express frustration that he has not been cleared to play yet in this series:

Because NBA social news travels at warp speed, Philly coach Brett Brown was already asked about this at his postgame presser:

“He just wants to play basketball, he wants to be with his team… I respect his frustration.” Brett Brown on @JoelEmbiid’s “sick and tired” social media post. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/mvOFsmFrKM — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 17, 2018

It’s a tough spot for the Sixers. Embiid is so special and also so injury prone. As of tonight it sure looks like they need him to beat the Heat, but the last thing they want is to bring him back too soon and have him get hurt again. How badly do the Spurs wish that this was their issue with Kawhi Leonard as opposed to the reverse?

Hopefully Embiid is legitimately ready to return for Game 3 so we can see these teams at full strength.