John Cena and Nikki Bella Are Sending Cryptic Signs After Breakup

John Cena and Nikki Bella mutually announced on Sunday that they were breaking off their engagement. It was never going to be long until cryptic messages started emerging, and the two sides have taken different paths.

On social media, Cena appeared to express heartbreak about the news:

Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 16, 2018

Nikki Bella has been less direct, but a source that clearly came from her side of things painted Cena as selfish and having ruined everything. Via People:

“She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always,” the insider says. “He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth.” The source continues, “But in that case, he never should’ve proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she’s heartbroken.” Bella is “devastated,” the source says, adding, “This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up.”