Keenan Allen Rips Chargers Offseason Moves

Keenan Allen clearly isn’t a fan of what the Los Angeles Chargers have done this offseason, and a decision the team made this weekend sent him over the edge.

The Chargers have apparently decided to rescind the tender they placed on restricted free agent defensive end Chris McCain, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. That prompted Allen to tweet the following:

I just don’t understand sometimes! But we sign people like… nvm. pic.twitter.com/2UoUybvFld — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) April 16, 2018

Allen’s comment is hilarious, most of all because he’s puzzled they signed someone like…(insert name here). So, let’s be real, he’s talking about Geno Smith, right? He, and no one else can believe the team signed Smith. I mean, it has to be him, right?

McCain was a spark plug for the Chargers last year, so the move to let him walk doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, especially because he would have cost the team just $1.907 million in 2018.

So yeah, it’s understandable Allen would be questioning this move. Especially because so few of the moves the Chargers have made as an organization over the past two years have made a lick of sense.