Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Gave Their Baby a Painfully Ironic Name

Khloe Kardashian had Tristan Thompson’s baby on April 12. The name is too good to be True.

No, that’s actually the child’s name: True Thompson.

I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking about the circumstances under which True was born — when the world found out Tristan had been untrue. In the days before the baby’s birth, Thompson was spotted cheating on Kardashian.

That’s what makes the name, True, feel like a burn on Thompson.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!” Kardashian wrote Monday.

While the name feels like Kardashian is trolling Thompson — and let’s not rule that out as a factor — True is a family name, according to True’s grandmother.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!” Kris Jenner shared on Instagram. “#lovebug #familytradition #family @true.”