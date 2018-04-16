LeBron James Is Being Sued for Stealing Barbershop Show Idea

Weeks ago, LeBron James was going to have his lawyer “figure out” whether Nick Saban infringed on a copyright of LeBron’s over the new series “Shop Talk” that he thought was all too similar to UNINTERRUPTED’s show “The Shop.” Well, according to TMZ, LeBron is now being sued over the same show.

Adventure Enterprises claims they pitched a show idea to LeBron called, ironically enough, “Shop Talk.” LeBron subsequently cut them out and created a ripoff of the show with a nearly identical format.

They claim the idea was discussed over a two-year period. Then after being approached, LeBron’s people apologized and said it would not happen again. Then it did.

TMZ added Adventure Enterprises is also suing Maverick Carter. Along with a significant amount of cash they are seeking an “injunction prohibiting LeBron and his company from producing any more episodes.” But a source close to Carter and LeBron said the lawsuit is “totally frivolous and publicity seeking.”

No word from Nick Saban yet.