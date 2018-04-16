Noah Syndergaard Made the Baseball Do Freaky Things

Thor, Obscene 89mph Changeup…again. 🤢 This is seriously ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/5z3DRJAOEW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 15, 2018

Thor, Ridiculous 97 MPH Fastball movement. 😂😱 pic.twitter.com/aOOLGC3tkz — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 15, 2018

Noah Syndergaard was filthy on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers , fanning eight in a row at one point and 11 total in 5 1/3 innings of work. The New York Mets ace took full advantage of the 20 mph winds at Citi Field to make the baseball dance like a Wiffle Ball. Check out the freakish movement.

Yeah. No one is hitting that.

The Mets are now 12-2, which is as confusing as the dips and dives on Thor’s offerings. If they screw around and keep winning, their cynical fans will have no other choice but to start enjoying it and believe the other foot won’t, in fact, be dropping.

Classic setup.