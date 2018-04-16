PM Roundup: Victoria Justice At Coachella; Duke Loses All Five Starters; Ranking LeBron's Shoes

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has plenty of advice to help turn Giancarlo Stanton’s season around, but he just won’t listen.
Victoria at Coachella: Victoria Justice was at Coachella over the weekend.
Duke loses five starters: Duke will lose all five starters to the NBA, after Wendell Carter Jr. declared for the draft on Monday.
Ranking LeBron’s kicks: Ranking all 15 of LeBron James’ signature shoes.
Cavs Blowout Loss to the Pacers is the Best Thing That Could Have Happened
Tom Brady is Leading the ‘Pushback’ Against Bill Belichick’s Patriots Culture
Dan Gilbert Mocked Paul George Trade, Victor Oladipo Just Shoved It Back In His Face
John Cena and Nikki Bella Are Sending Cryptic Signs After Breakup
List of major leaguers off to slow starts on new teams
Jerry Stackhouse is interviewing for three NBA head coaching jobs
Desiree Linden became the first American to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years
What NFL teams really think about Josh Rosen
