PM Roundup: Victoria Justice At Coachella; Duke Loses All Five Starters; Ranking LeBron's Shoes

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has plenty of advice to help turn Giancarlo Stanton’s season around, but he just won’t listen.

Victoria at Coachella: Victoria Justice was at Coachella over the weekend.

mood: swings #Coachella Day 3 A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

Duke loses five starters: Duke will lose all five starters to the NBA, after Wendell Carter Jr. declared for the draft on Monday.

Ranking LeBron’s kicks: Ranking all 15 of LeBron James’ signature shoes.

Tweet of the Day:

Me: "Bartolo Colon is pitching a perfect game through six." 10-year-old: "Isn't he, like, 45?" Me: <nods> 10-year-old: "And isn't he super fat?" Me: <nods> 10-year-old: "Baseball." Baseball indeed. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 16, 2018

