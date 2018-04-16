VIDEO: On This Day in 2003: Michael Jordan Played His Last NBA Game

15 years ago today, Michael Jordan put up 15 points, 4 rebounds & 4 assists in his last NBA game.

I’ll never forget the “We want Mike!” chants that day, even with the Philadelphia 76ers up 21 on the Washington Wizards. MJ didn’t want to let the fans giving him a standing ovation down, so he pulled off his warmups and went back onto the court. He was purposely fouled and calmly hit his final two free throws, before riding off into the sunset.

Here are a couple of great videos from that day:

Thanks for the memories 🐐.