Anthony Rizzo Correctly Says There Are Too Many Baseball Games

Hey, take it out on Major League Baseball star Anthony Rizzo if this makes you angry, but there are too many baseball games and something ought to be done about it.

“I think we play too much baseball,” Rizzo said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on ESPN 1000. “Yes, guys are going to take pay cuts. But are we playing this game for the money or do we love this game? I know it’s both, but in the long run it will make everything better.”

Rizzo expanded on this, and I defy you to dispute any of it.

“I think playing in the cold sucks,” said Rizzo, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday. “I was thinking about this the other day. When you think of Cubs and Cardinals, you think of a beautiful Saturday at Wrigley Field. You don’t think about playing in 20 degrees.”

This has been an unusually cold spring, and that may be playing a role for Rizzo here, but that doesn’t change the fact there are too many baseball games.

It also doesn’t change that there’s no way baseball will reduce the number of games, so you can all relax.