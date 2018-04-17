Is Baker Mayfield Jets Chatter Legit or a Smokescreen?

Baker Mayfield met with the New York Jets last week amid growing speculation the team will select him with the third pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Those whispers have turned to shouts as a number of analysts have said they believe it will happen.

Here are a few guys who are now on the Jets/Mayfield train:

For fans of teams hoping he falls in this draft, I highly (hint hint) doubt Baker Mayfield gets past the third pick. #Jets — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 11, 2018

I'm putting my money on Mayfield to the Jets for some reasons I can get into after the draft. https://t.co/MAfg09vfH1 — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) April 11, 2018

Feel free to rip my mock draft to shreds. #Jets https://t.co/WY05pmtrXP — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 16, 2018

So why would the Jets go after Mayfield when the consensus top three quarterbacks in this year’s draft are Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen? Who knows? At this time of year, every rumor has to be taken with a fairly large grain of salt. But there is one sign that points to that being a possibility.

New offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates will almost certainly run a quick-strike system with a lot of run/pass option plays and air-raid concepts. It could be very similar to what Mayfield ran to perfection at Oklahoma. Also, given that Bates also has experience running the classic West Coast offense, that would likely mean a lot of short throws of the kind Mayfield thrives on.

Mayfield used his feet a lot in college and that made him extremely dangerous, but his accuracy is what set him apart. Going to a system that prizes precision over arm-strength could make him successful at the next level.

I’m not sold on this pick for the Jets — especially not at No. 3 — but fit is extremely important in the NFL.