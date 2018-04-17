Candace Parker Will Pay $400,000 to Shelden Williams in Alimony Settlement

Candace Parker is a two-time WNBA MVP with the Los Angeles Sparks. She was married to former Duke basketball player Shelden Williams in 2008, and two years ago the couple split up. According to TMZ, Parker has agreed to pay a one-time alimony payment to settle claims of alimony by Williams, as part of the divorce. The two will split custody of their 8-year-old daughter and neither party will pay child support.

Williams was the 5th overall pick of the Atlanta Hawks in the 2006 draft and last played in the NBA during the 2011-2012 season with the Nets. Parker is entering her 11th season as a member of the Sparks, and also has branched into sports media work, serving as a studio analyst with CBS/Turner on the most recent men’s basketball tournament.