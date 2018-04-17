Roundup: Dwyane Wade Dominates 76ers; Early MLB Attendance Concerns; and In & Out Burger Managers Make Bank

Charlotte McKinney … Chris Pine drives around LA in Dylan McKay’s porsche from 90210 … the pension situation is out of hand all over, especially Oregon; still haven’t seen any solution ideas … “Here’s the Heartfelt Closing Letter for Don the Beachcomber Tiki Bar” … In & Out managers make about $160,000 a year, or triple the industry average … “Don’t dress sexy’ advice triggers an echo of #MeToo in Thailand” … the Philly Starbucks situation isn’t going away … “Why Jordan Peterson Is A Libertarian’s New Best Friend“… Muslims vs Hindus over the murder of an 8-year old girl …

Podcast: You can love Baker Mayfield, and not want to draft him in the Top 5; how Dallas screwed up by waiting so long to dump Dez Bryant, and a cornucopia of NBA playoff talk. [Podcast]

Kansas is playing the victim card with the NCAA, and it’s not going to convince anyone. [Yahoo Sports]

And now we debate Joel Embiid, and whether or not the 76ers should play him in Game 3. [Philly.com]

Allen Iverson talked recently about schooling Michael Jordan with a crossover. [The PostGame]

Sean Payton on the QBs in the 2018 class: Sam Darnold may be the only guy who is a stud in five years. [MMQB]

I largely agree with all of this – why LeBron should win MVP over James Harden. [LeBron Wire]

If you’re looking for a deep sleeper Heisman candidate, Jaylin Bradley at Nebraska is about to blow up thanks to Scott Frost. [Journal Star]

There are Spurs fans who love their team, but also Donald Trump. Yet another reason to keep politics out of sports. What’s next, the food we eat, the restaurants we visit? [Washington Post]

It’s only April, but MLB attendance is down. Yes, weather has something to do with it. [Yahoo Sports]

A hot air balloon landed in a neighborhood.

D Wade just went bananas on Philly in Game 2 last night, especially in the 4th.