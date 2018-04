Former Michigan football player Elysee Mbem-Bosse appears to have deleted an abundance of disturbing tweets. Included was what looks to be a threat towards Jim Harbaugh.

Reddit user cappy412 obtained the following screenshots:

Bosse also posted a portion of a text message that looks to show Harbaugh suspending the player on November 16:

Elysee Mbem Bosse went on a rant against Harbaugh etc. pic.twitter.com/qZql2bZfr8 — Jesse Dieterman (@JesseDieterman) April 17, 2018

Mbem-Bosse appears to have moved on from the program in November of last year, and was not part of the scholarship count in February.