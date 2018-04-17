FSU QB Deondre Francois Was Suspected of Selling Weed, Blamed Girlfriend

Deondre Francois was the starting quarterback for Florida State to open the 2017 season, but a knee injury in the opening game sidelined him for the rest of the year. He’s still rehabbing but has bigger problems to worry about.

On Tuesday we learned Tallahassee police had been investigating Francois for two months, as they suspected he was selling marijuana out of his apartment. An anonymous tip in February claimed Francois had an estimated two pounds of pot in a grocery bag. That kicked off the investigation.

Last Thursday the TPD executed its search warrant but only found 17 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Francois was not arrested and has been offered a chance to enter a pre-trial diversion program.

Francois blamed the presence of the marijuana on his girlfriend, Diamond Lindsey, and claimed he hadn’t used marijuana since December 2017. Blaming your girlfriend? Solid pivot Deondre.

This is a pretty telling section from an Orlando Sentinel article:

Among the contents TPD found in Francois’ garbage and during their Thursday apartment search: multiple plastic bags with cannabis residue, innards of blunt cigars, a Bob Marley grinder, an instant drug test cup, three vials of pain medication, two iPads with broken screens, three iPhones and an FSU student ID card for running back Zaquandre White.

Not exactly the kind of stuff you want to have in your trash if you’re trying to seem like you’re not using drugs.