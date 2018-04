Lindsay Czarniak, who left ESPN in August after six years, is in the midst of a short-term stint as a sports correspondent for CNN. The former 6 p.m. SportsCenter host announced the news late last week with a throwback photo of a previous stint at the network as a production assistant.

Stumbled upon this #TBThursday gem that was still in the @CNN system from my 1st day on the job in 2000! I was fresh outta school with a dream to be a journalist and a killer haircut šŸ™‚ 18 yrs later I am just as excited to join the CNN sports team for a few weeks starting tmrw pic.twitter.com/WQBoq1M3ia — Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsayczarniak) April 12, 2018

CNN did not respond to an email seeking further details on Czarniak’s assignment. She made her debut Friday morning on New Day, reporting on Colin Kaepernick’sĀ postponed workout with the Seattle Seahawks.