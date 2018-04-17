NBA Owner Reportedly Berated Coach for Not Tanking By Beating a Good Team … Who Could It Be?

On the latest edition of his podcast, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke with Bobby Marks about how rampant tanking was during the final weeks of the regular season. According to Woj, one NBA owner actually went off on his head coach after his team beat a good team on the road towards the end of the year.

“There were teams literally signing G League players, intentionally bringing up guys they knew could not play in the NBA because they were determined to lose games,” Woj said. “I never heard more talk from front office executives — frustration with coaches who were winning games they didn’t want them to win. And owners, I know of an instance of an owner berating, really berating, his coach here in the last several weeks of the season for going in and beating a pretty good team on the road and going, ‘What are you doing?’”

Of course the natural question is which owner/ coach was this? With how prevalent tanking is in the NBA, it’s not hard to narrow it down because most of the tanking teams stopped beating good teams as the season went on. I went through all the tanking team’s schedules, and took into account any road wins over playoff teams during the last month of the season. Here are the top four teams it could be, in order of likelihood:

Related Vegas Sportswriter and Handicapper David Malinsky Has Been Missing Since Saturday

1. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks beat the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards.

Coach Mike Budenholzer was granted permission to meet with the Phoenix Suns for their vacant head coaching position.

Sources on ESPN: The Atlanta Hawks have granted permission for coach Mike Budenholzer to meet with the Phoenix Suns on vacant head coaching job. https://t.co/jJFSArerAN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 13, 2018

2. New York Knicks

Beat the Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fired Jeff Hornacek right after that Cavs win.

Story on ESPN: Knicks fire coach Jeff Hornacek. David Fizdale, David Blatt and Mark Jackson are among several candidates management expected to contact, sources tell @IanBegley and me. https://t.co/dEPZzjgmC9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 12, 2018

3. Sacramento Kings

Beat the Golden State Warriors.

Vivek Ranadivé is a vocal owner, and has imposed his will on the team in the past.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They fired a well-liked coach in David Fizdale earlier this season, maybe J. B. Bickerstaff does not share ownership’s vision.

It will be interesting to see how the NBA lottery rule changes affect tanking as a whole next year, but I don’t see it making a difference. After seeing Sam Hinkie’s plan (#TrustTheProcess) come to fruition this year with the Philadelphia 76ers, teams know the only way they can contend with the super teams is to tank and draft star players of their own. I’m sure more will come out on this in the near future, but for now, my money is on the Hawks.