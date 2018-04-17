Two Stats Have Dominated the NBA Playoffs, and They'll Impact the Draft and Free Agency

As fun as the NBA playoffs have been so far, they’ve been entirely predictable. The league has become so 3-point heavy, two stats have jumped out: If you make more 3-pointers than your opponent, you’re going to win; if you shoot a better percentage on 3-pointers, you’re going to win.
Team that makes more 3-pointers: 9-1
Team that shoots a higher 3-point percentage: 9-1
Keep these stats in mind for the rest of the playoffs, and then remember how they translate as we head into free agency and especially the draft, which is loaded at the top with bigs.
Spurs/Warriors Game 1
Spurs 9-22, 40%
Warriors 10-22, 45%
Warriors win by 21
Wizards/Raptors Game 1
Wizards 8-21, 38 percent
Raptors 16-30, 53 percent
Raptors win by 8
Heat/76ers Game 1
Heat 12-26, 46 percent
76ers 18-28, 64 percent
76ers win by 27
Pelicans/Trail Blazers Game 1
Pelicans 8-24, 33 percent
Trail Blazers 12-39, 30 percent
Pelicans win by 2
Bucks/Celtics Game 1
Bucks 8-21, 38 percent
Celtics 11-26, 42 percent
Celtics win by 6
Pacers/Cavs Game 1
Pacers 11-28, 39 percent
Cavs 8-34, 23 percent
Pacers win by 18
Jazz/Thunder Game 1
Jazz 11-28, 39 percent
Thunder 14-29, 48 percent
Thunder win by 8
Timberwolves/Rockets Game 1
Timberwolves 8-23, 34 percent
Rockets 10-37, 27 percent
Rockets win by 3
Heat/76ers Game 2
Heat 9-25, 36 percent
76ers 7-36, 19 percent
Heat win by 10
Spurs/Warriors Game 2
Spurs 4-28, 14 percent
Warriors 15-31, 48 percent
Warriors win by 15
