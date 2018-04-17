Two Stats Have Dominated the NBA Playoffs, and They'll Impact the Draft and Free Agency

As fun as the NBA playoffs have been so far, they’ve been entirely predictable. The league has become so 3-point heavy, two stats have jumped out: If you make more 3-pointers than your opponent, you’re going to win; if you shoot a better percentage on 3-pointers, you’re going to win.

Team that makes more 3-pointers: 9-1

Team that shoots a higher 3-point percentage: 9-1

Keep these stats in mind for the rest of the playoffs, and then remember how they translate as we head into free agency and especially the draft, which is loaded at the top with bigs.

Spurs/Warriors Game 1

Spurs 9-22, 40%

Warriors 10-22, 45%

Warriors win by 21

Wizards/Raptors Game 1

Wizards 8-21, 38 percent

Raptors 16-30, 53 percent

Raptors win by 8

Heat/76ers Game 1

Heat 12-26, 46 percent

76ers 18-28, 64 percent

76ers win by 27

Pelicans/Trail Blazers Game 1

Pelicans 8-24, 33 percent

Trail Blazers 12-39, 30 percent

Pelicans win by 2

Bucks/Celtics Game 1

Bucks 8-21, 38 percent

Celtics 11-26, 42 percent

Celtics win by 6

Pacers/Cavs Game 1

Pacers 11-28, 39 percent

Cavs 8-34, 23 percent

Pacers win by 18

Jazz/Thunder Game 1

Jazz 11-28, 39 percent

Thunder 14-29, 48 percent

Thunder win by 8

Timberwolves/Rockets Game 1

Timberwolves 8-23, 34 percent

Rockets 10-37, 27 percent

Rockets win by 3

Heat/76ers Game 2

Heat 9-25, 36 percent

76ers 7-36, 19 percent

Heat win by 10

Spurs/Warriors Game 2

Spurs 4-28, 14 percent

Warriors 15-31, 48 percent

Warriors win by 15