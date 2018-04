What a moment! Francisco Lindor just blasted a home run in front of his hometown fans in Puerto Rico. Check out his HR and the fans going crazy here:

The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins are playing their series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Pretty cool stat here:

Lindor is the seventh Puerto Rican player to hit a home run in this stadium during a regular-season MLB game (ESPN Stats and Info).