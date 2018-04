Stephen A. Smith compared Colin Kaepernick to Donald Trump on Monday’s First Take, which…yeah.

Anyway, the best part of the exchange was Max Kellerman’s reaction. Not his words, mind you, no, just the face he made. It was brilliant television.

Check it out:

And a closeup of Max’s doing some impressive facial work:

LMAOOOOO the face @maxkellerman made when Stephen A Smith compared Colin Kaepernick to trump. pic.twitter.com/u5cUvR1Nlg — Oscar targaryen (@oscar__said) April 16, 2018

You can actually see the exact point where a section of Kellerman’s brain exploded.