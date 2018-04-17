Which One Resembles Tom Brady More? Sketch of Man Who Threatened Stormy Daniels, or Infamous Deflategate Courtroom Sketch

Stormy Daniels and her lawyer Michael Avenatti this morning released a drawing of the man she says threatened her to stay quiet about an alleged affair with Donald Trump. There is an uncanny resemblance to the guy who played Luke on The O.C. and a reasonable resemblance to Tom Brady.

Here's the sketch of the man Stormy Daniels says threatened her several years ago over Trump claims pic.twitter.com/RTrs1wcFsl — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 17, 2018

No matter where one falls on the political spectrum, we can all revel in the delight that a person not attempting to draw the New England Patriots quarterback came way closer to success than a peer actually tasked with doing so. Who could forget the immortal melting Brady piece turned in by the courtroom artist during the Deflategate trial.

Only Tom Brady sketch we acknowledge. pic.twitter.com/J61tiW9b0C — everything_man (@Dee_O_Vee) April 17, 2018

Unbelievable. Just when you think life can’t surprise you, something as rich as this emerges from the ether.