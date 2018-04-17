Vegas Sportswriter and Handicapper David Malinsky Has Been Missing Since Saturday

In the las vegas sports gambling world, David Malinsky is definitely a household name. He is a legendary gambler, and I know him from his daily Point Blank forum at the Sports Book Review. Malinsky is one of the smartest handicappers around, consistently providing terrific breakdowns on a daily basis. He is also one of the nicest guys online, always spending time to respond to every single question that comes his way on his forum.

Every morning around 10am cst, I grab my coffee and log into his forum to read about his daily breakdowns. Once David missed his radio spot on VISN and didn’t post on his forum yesterday, of course everyone got a little nervous. Then the following message was tweeted:

Malinsky went missing at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, and his car was found near Deer Creek North Loop. Volunteers, and several agencies, including the Red Rock Search and Rescue and fire officials, are helping Las Vegas Metro with the search:

Anyone with information on Malinsky can contact the Metro’s missing persons detail at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111.

#LasVegas sports writer/handicapper Dave Malinsky missing since Saturday after leaving for hike on Mt. Charleston. Call police if you have info: 702/828-3111 @News3LV pic.twitter.com/3vUmsuogC5 — Gerard Ramalho (@GerardNews3LV) April 17, 2018

Update from last night:

Latest RE: David Malinsky @VegasPointBlank. He is still missing from a Saturday hike on Mt Charleston. Too windy for drones & helicopters today; hoping for tomorrow. Trained professionals of all kinds are involved. There are safe places where he could be taking refuge if disabled — teddy sevransky (@teddy_covers) April 16, 2018

Here’s hoping he has just gone off the grid and is okay, and we hear some good news soon!