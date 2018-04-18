PM Roundup: Alison Brie; Bruno Sammartino Dies; Rob Gronkowski Has A Horse

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is confused what to write in this space. To be witty or hard hitting, that is the question…

“GLOW” is almost back: Alison Brie and the girls from “GLOW” have a return date and a new teaser out.

R.I.P. Bruno: Wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino has passed away at 82 on Wednesday.

Gronk buys stake in “Gronk”: Rob Gronkowski has bought a stake in a horse named “Gronk.” Because, why not?

Tweet of the Day:

Tigers baseball, catch the fever. pic.twitter.com/BbwIrNZnuG — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 18, 2018

