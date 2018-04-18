BREAKING: Tom Brady Will Either Play Football or Retire

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will either play football in 2018 or retire, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

[Brady] still has not committed to playing in 2018, even though people who know him believe he will back for the coming season, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The lack of any official word from Brady, either privately or publicly, has left some to admit that, while they do believe he will play in 2018, they cannot say that for sure.

There you have it. Those are the two possible outcomes. And no one knows anything. Even the people who know things.

“I believe he’s going to be there,” another person who knows Brady told ESPN. “However, having said that, we’re dealing with a human being. Things can change. But I do believe he will be playing.”

Schefter’s report is beautiful from start to finish. It is truly one of the most unintentionally existential pieces you’ll read. Each line provides the opportunity for the reader to ponder the unknowable future and fickle nature of mankind. One wonders if Brady’s path is destined or if he has free will. Or if he only has free will to fulfill his destiny.

Personally, I’d put a healthy wager down on Brady coming back to compete for another Super Bowl. All that noise about playing until 45 would look pretty silly if he up and quit at age 40.