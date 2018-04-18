Roundup: Eric Bledsoe Takes a Shot at Terry Rozier; NYU Stops Student Protest by Calling the Kids Parents; & is James Harrison a Hall of Famer?

Bebe Rexha, a singer … NYU stopped a student protest by calling the kids parents … could Louis CK return to comedy in a year? … “Ex-Atlanta restaurant owner found guilty of killing friend with car” … RIP Night Court’s Harry Anderson … get ’em: “Sandy Hook Families Sue InfoWars’ Alex Jones for Defamation” … this explains so much: Kanye West is writing a philosophy book … “I only had one beer” he told cops .. if you’ve heard my Fox Sports Radio show the last two weeks, you know I agree with this piece … you learn something new every day: NYC rats hate dry ice … “What Sleeping With Married Men Taught Me About Infidelity” … IBM’s six years in decline have stopped thanks to two straight positive quarters …

Toronto’s starters outscored the Wizards by 32 points and the Raptors easily won again to take a 2-0 lead over Washington. [Toronto Star]

After the engine blew up and it shattered an airplane window, a woman was partially sucked out, only to be pulled back in by passengers. The Southwest flight from hell. [Austin Statesman; Australia News]

Podcast: You can love Baker Mayfield, and not want to draft him in the Top 5; how Dallas screwed up by waiting so long to dump Dez Bryant, and a cornucopia of NBA playoff talk. [Podcast]

“To keep the internet free — while becoming richer, faster, than anyone in history — the technological elite needed something to attract billions of users to the ads they were selling. And that something, it turns out, was outrage.” [NY Mag]

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, and the Celtics bench scored 41 and the Bucks are now in an 0-2 deficit against Kyrie-less Boston. [Journal Sentinel]

Is Steelers great James Harrison a Hall of Famer? [Post-Gazette]

Omari Spellman, the great Villanova freshman, has declared for the NBA draft, but he did not sign with an agent. [Zags Blog]

Fun read about the “Instant Message Generation Gap.” Between email, IM, social media, how many things can you keep up with? [WSJ]

Remember when the rest of the sports blog community came up with really cool and creative posts like this Portland Trailblazers “Guess Who” game? [Medium]

Guess a sports blog was wrong last week when it claimed NBC and ESPN were splitting the UFC. [Variety]

I don’t mind admitting that I miss March Madness. It’s always the best.

Eric Bledsoe has been outplayed TWICE by Terry Rozier. "Who? I don't even know who the eff that is?pic.twitter.com/R4EoSfGZbX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) April 18, 2018

Uh, Eric Bledsoe … you got cooked twice by Terry Rozier, don’t go there.