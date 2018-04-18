Here's Hoping the Milwaukee Bucks Can Get Eric Bledsoe the Help He Needs

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves staring at a 2-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. Oddly, a major factor in that is the inability to stop Terry Rozier. The second-year guard has scored 23 points in each game and racked up 11 assists without committing a turnover.

Joe Prunty’s team needs to get it together and fast.

Even more troubling than the porous defense on display (allowing 116.5 pts/game) is the fact Eric Bledsoe, the man tasked with guarding Rozier the last two games, seems to be struggling with some sort of cognitive issue leaving him completely unaware of his surroundings.

When asked about Rozier following Game 2, Bledsoe bravely admitted that he was unfamiliar with such an individual.

“I don’t even know who the f— that is,” he said.

After Game 1, Terry Rozier accidentally called Eric Bledsoe Drew Bledsoe. After Game 2, Bledsoe said he "don't even know who the f— [Terry Rozier] is." 😬 pic.twitter.com/RPVVnIajgm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2018

Wow. That is alarming. Especially since Bledsoe has had a pretty good view through the first two games. He’s the guy in this clip with the sore ankles watching Rozier sink a clutch three-pointer. Apparently all he saw was some nameless polygon leaving him in the wake.

Obviously something is going on and it’s serious.

It’s possible that the Bucks don’t use any scouting reports and Bledsoe is acting on pure visual instinct out there, but it doesn’t seem likely. That leads us to believe he’s undergoing some sort of Men in Black memory-erasure situation between huddles and when the ball is put in play.

Sounds serious to this non-doctor.

Somethings are bigger than basketball. Fans of both teams and neutral observers should be hoping the Bucks can get Bledsoe the help he needs. It’s tough to see someone struggle like this.