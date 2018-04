LeBron threw Lance Stephenson AND Nate McMillan. pic.twitter.com/A4v9BJHETG — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) April 19, 2018

Rumors of LeBron James’ demise were wildly overstated. He’s back and over 40 points in tonight’s Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers but the issue is still in doubt. And he’s doing it with sheer brutality — and the helpful indifference of the referees. Seconds after throwing Lance Stephenson to the ground, James used some sort of Jedi mind trick to also topple Pacers coach Nate McMillan in humorous fashion.

Pay no attention to that wet spot on the floor.