McKayla Maroney Questions Whether Gymnastics Career Was Worth It

McKayla Maroney made her first public statements since revealing in October that she had been abused at the hands of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In her comments, she questioned whether her gymnastics career was even worth it.

On Tuesday during a meeting for the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Maroney said admitting the abuse lifted a weight off her shoulders:

“In a way, the fear turned to fearlessness when I knew it would help so many people. I carried this secret around with me. A lot of people say it’s empowering to speak, and it really was.”

She also took aim at USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and Michigan State for how they handled the situation:

“USAG, MSU and USOC continued to look away to protect their reputations. All they cared about was money, medals and it didn’t seem like anything else. They demanded excellence from me, but they couldn’t give it to us.”

A star at the 2012 Olympics who took home a gold and silver medal, Maroney also said the following about her gymnastics career:

“I, at times, wonder if my gymnastics career was really even worth it because of what I’m dealing with.”

That’s just insanely heartbreaking.

Lucky to be seated with @McKaylaMaroney at her 1st public appearance “they demanded excellence from me, but they [usoc & usag] did not give it to me” #metoo #speakyourtruth @nyspcc benefit pic.twitter.com/9e9EGroZfd — Regina Calcaterra (@rcalcaterra) April 17, 2018

The 22-year-old is now retired from gymnastics, but has dabbled in acting and a music career. Oh, and she helped put Nassar behind bars for up to 170 years.