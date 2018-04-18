Ranking the 75 Best Games of the 2018 NFL Season

The NFL schedule release is upon us on Thursday. As a thought exercise, we decided to hold a draft of the 75 games that were most intriguing to us, taking into account the following factors: 1) How exciting the teams are to watch play, 2) Quarterbacks, 3) The extent to which the game is likely to matter for playoff potential, and 4) Television viewership of the teams. It will be interesting to see how these games get spliced up for the prime or standalone viewing windows of Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, Thursday Night, and Monday night between Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

Because these criteria are pretty straightforward, we’re not going to explain why the games are ranked where they are. Some teams like the Colts and Texans will depend on the health of stars like Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson. Where rookies like Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Saquon Barkley wind up — and how they perform — could also have some impact. Here was the result of our Draft.

1. Patriots @ Steelers

2. Packers @ Patriots

3. Patriots @ Jaguars

4. Packers @ Rams

5. Eagles @ Cowboys

6. Eagles @ Rams

7. Steelers @ Jaguars

8. Packers @ Vikings

9. Jaguars @ Cowboys

10. Steelers @ Raiders

11. 49ers @ Packers

12. Raiders @ Chiefs

13. Cowboys @ Eagles

14. Vikings @ Patriots

15. Eagles @ Saints

16. Chiefs @ Patriots

17. Vikings @ Eagles

18. 49ers @ Rams

19. Packers @ Seahawks

20. Saints @ Falcons

21. Rams @ 49ers

22. Texans @ Patriots

23. Steelers @ Saints

24. Chiefs @ Rams

25. Chargers @ Rams

26. Vikings @ Packers

27. 49ers @ Seahawks

28. Cowboys @ Texans

29. Seahawks @ 49ers

30. Cowboys @ Seahawks

31. Eagles @ Jaguars

32. Falcons @ Packers

33. Bears @ Packers

34. Vikings @ Rams

35. Cowboys @ Panthers

36. Rams @ Seahawks

37. Chiefs @ Raiders

38. Packers @ Lions

39. Raiders @ 49ers

40. Jaguars @ Texans

41. Texans @ Eagles

42. Colts @ Patriots

43. Rams @ Seahawks

44. Panthers @ Steelers

45. Saints @ Cowboys

46. 49ers @ Chiefs

47. Falcons @ Eagles

48. Patriots @ Lions

49. Chiefs @ Steelers

50. 49ers @ Vikings

51. Eagles @ Giants

52. Rams @ Raiders

53. 49ers @ Chargers

54. Cowboys @ Falcons

55. Saints @ Vikings

56. Packers @ Bears

57. Saints @ Panthers

58. Patriots @ Jets

59. Panthers @ Eagles

60. Falcons @ Saints

61. Falcons @ Steelers

62. Texans @ Jaguars

63. Seahawks @ Rams

64. Patriots @ Titans

65. Steelers @ Browns

66. Titans @ Cowboys

67. Colts @ Eagles

68. Falcons @ Panthers

69. Cowboys @ Redskins

70. Chiefs @ Broncos

71. Cowboys @ Colts

72. Vikings @ Bears

73. Panthers @ Saints

74. Cowboys @ Giants

75. Vikings @ Lions