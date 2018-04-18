Rob Gronkowski Has Been Hanging Out With A Bikini Model Instead Of Football

Rob Gronkowski’s future is still in doubt and he elected to skip the start of OTAs, but he has been a busy man.
He has been hanging out with a familiar friend SI model Camille Kostek near the water. Kostek was a former Patriots cheerleader and was rumored to be in a relationship with Gronk over a year ago.
Last week Kostek shared a photo of the two hanging out on jetskies:
Now Kostek is using Gronk as a human water ski, and hanging out with his brother’s puppy:
Also instead of turning his attention back to football as activities resume, he bought stakes in Gronkowski — the horse.
Here are more photos of Kostek:
Does this beat offseason workouts?
