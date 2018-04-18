Legendary Shirtless Man at 36-Degree Tigers Game: "I Run Hot"

This is #Tigers fan Voz, aka Chewbacca. He’s catching a tan in 40-degree weather because he’s just not into shirts. “I run hot,” he said. pic.twitter.com/VbZlKQMPI4 — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) April 18, 2018

Feast your eyes up on the perfect Midwestern man, Voz, who took in this afternoon’s Baltimore Orioles-Detroit Tigers game featuring a 36-degree temperature at first pitch. Drink in his masculinity. Throw in a Michigan State hat and this clip is hitting for the cycle in the sport of drawing my interest.

Very enjoyable clip once I ruled out the possibility this was my dad, which I’m, like 96 percent sure of right now and don’t wish to find out otherwise.

Also, kid you not: the Tigers won on a walk-off to improve their season record to … 6-9 and that kind of makes perfect sense.