Legendary Shirtless Man at 36-Degree Tigers Game: "I Run Hot"

Feast your eyes up on the perfect Midwestern man, Voz, who took in this afternoon’s Baltimore Orioles-Detroit Tigers game featuring a 36-degree temperature at first pitch. Drink in his masculinity. Throw in a Michigan State hat and this clip is hitting for the cycle in the sport of drawing my interest.
Very enjoyable clip once I ruled out the possibility this was my dad, which I’m, like 96 percent sure of right now and don’t wish to find out otherwise.
Also, kid you not: the Tigers won on a walk-off to improve their season record to … 6-9 and that kind of makes perfect sense.
