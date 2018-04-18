Valero Texas Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times

We’re in the middle of a slower section on the PGA Tour, and before heading to New Orleans for the team event Zurich Classic we’ve got to get past the Valero Texas Open. This event always seems to suffer a little because of its location on the schedule behind the Masters and ahead of the Players Championship, but TPC San Antonio is a nice track and there are a bunch of young guys looking to make a move here.

Beau Hossler, who nearly won the Houston Open before suffering a bit of misfortune on the first playoff hole against Ian Poulter, will be looking to win his first PGA Tour event. Sergio Garcia is also in the field after his disappointing defense of a green jacket that saw him exit the tournament after the first two rounds.

So while the ratings won’t be astronomical this week, there will still be some solid golf to watch.

Odds via BetDSI Sports

Sergio Garcia +1250 Matt Kuchar +1600 Charley Hoffman +1600 Luke List +2200 Ryan Moore +2500 Adam Scott +2800 Kevin Chappell +2800 Brandt Snedeker +3200 Billy Horschel +3200 Beau Hossler +3500

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:30 PM – 6:40 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:45 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

8:10 AM – Troy Merritt, Camilo Villegas, Johnson Wagner

8:20 AM – Kevin Streelman, Michael Thompson, Andrew Landry

8:30 AM – Matt Jones, Bob Estes, Martin Flores

8:40 AM – Greg Chalmers, William McGirt, Sangmoon Bae

8:50 AM – Grayson Murray, Aaron Baddeley, Graeme McDowell

9:00 AM – Vaughn Taylor, Fabian Gomez, Brian Gay

9:10 AM – Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes, Ernie Els

9:20 AM – Geoff Ogilvy, Shawn Stefani, John Peterson

9:30 AM – John Senden, Ricky Barnes, Ollie Schniederjans

9:40 AM – Scott Piercy, Patrick Rodgers, Jon Curran

9:50 AM – Tom Lovelady, Roberto Diaz, Curtis Reed

10:00 AM – Nicholas Lindheim, Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley

10:10 AM – Andrew Putnam, Conrad Shindler, Jesse Droemer

1:10 PM – Steve Wheatcroft, Abraham Ancer, Keith Mitchell

1:20 PM – J.J. Henry, Michael Kim, Dominic Bozzelli

1:30 PM – Nick Taylor, Ben Crane, Kevin Tway

1:40 PM – Charley Hoffman, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar

1:50 PM – Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim, Sergio Garcia

2:00 PM – Austin Cook, Cody Gribble, Martin Kaymer

2:10 PM – Chris Stroud, Wesley Bryan, Jim Furyk

2:20 PM – Martin Laird, Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

2:30 PM – Hunter Mahan, Jason Kokrak, Zac Blair

2:40 PM – Steve Marino, Kris Blanks, Talor Gooch

2:50 PM – Ben Silverman, Zecheng Dou, Cameron Champ

3:00 PM – Brett Stegmaier, Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann

3:10 PM – Jonathan Randolph, Kyle Thompson, Julian Suri

No. 10 Tee

8:10 AM – Robert Garrigus, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Richy Werenski

8:20 AM – Beau Hossler, Peter Uihlein, Brandon Harkins

8:30 AM – J.B. Holmes, Anirban Lahiri, Whee Kim

8:40 AM – Pat Perez, Xander Schauffele, Kevin Chappell

8:50 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Adam Scott

9:00 AM – Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford, Brandt Snedeker

9:10 AM – Brian Stuard, Matt Every, Nick Watney

9:20 AM – Sean O’Hair, Daniel Summerhays, Luke List

9:30 AM – Danny Lee, Retief Goosen, Martin Piller

9:40 AM – Chesson Hadley, Derek Fathauer, Tom Hoge

9:50 AM – Troy Matteson, Bronson Burgoon, Lanto Griffin

10:00 AM – Xinjun Zhang, Stephan Jaeger, Shubhankar Sharma

10:10 AM – Rob Oppenheim, Sam Ryder, Dylan Frittelli

1:10 PM – Ben Martin, Harris English, Ryan Palmer

1:20 PM – Jonathan Byrd, Cameron Tringale, Jamie Lovemark

1:30 PM – John Huh, Sung Kang, Aaron Wise

1:40 PM – Rod Pampling, Chris Kirk, Bill Haas

1:50 PM – Ryan Armour, Peter Malnati, Stewart Cink

2:00 PM – Ryan Moore, Billy Hurley III, David Lingmerth

2:10 PM – Russell Knox, Kevin Na, K.J. Choi

2:20 PM – Steven Bowditch, Scott Brown, Chad Campbell

2:30 PM – David Hearn, J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan

2:40 PM – Seamus Power, Andrew Yun, Paul McConnell

2:50 PM – Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy, Ethan Tracy

3:00 PM – Adam Schenk, Matt Akins, Chris Paisley

3:10 PM – J.T. Poston, Trey Mullinax, Joshua Creel