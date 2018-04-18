Video: LeBron Learns of Gregg Popovich's Wife Erin's Death on Live TV, Has Poignant Response

At the end of Cavs-Pacers this evening, TNT reporter Allie LaForce broke the news to LeBron James that Erin Popovich, Gregg Popovich’s wife of four decades, passed away today at the age of 67, and asked if he had any words. LeBron was clearly taken aback, but collected himself for a touching response:

LeBron James after the game finding out about the horrible news of Erin Popovich's passing pic.twitter.com/2hz7z2ysWp — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 19, 2018

There is a lot of conversation on social media questioning whether this was an appropriate question to ask in this setting. It is a tough spot given that LeBron and Popovich are widely known to have a close relationship. While he delivered a very poignant response, it probably would have been better to wait for the press conference to ask him about this when he would have had time to properly digest the news.