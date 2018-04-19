NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr. Working Out Together

Dez Bryant just posted a video of him and Odell Beckham Jr.  working out together. 👀

Don’t forget, the New York Giants cut WR Brandon Marshall earlier today:

Here’s the kicker, Bryant said he was going to see the Dallas Cowboys twice this year when he was let go:

You guys can connect the dots on this one, but the rumors about Bryant to the Giants are definitely heating up.  And I love that Dez is adding fuel to the fire! 🔥

