VIDEO: Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr. Working Out Together

Dez Bryant just posted a video of him and Odell Beckham Jr. working out together. 👀

Don’t forget, the New York Giants cut WR Brandon Marshall earlier today:

Gettleman: We’ve released WR Brandon Marshall. #NYGiants — New York Giants (@Giants) April 19, 2018

Here’s the kicker, Bryant said he was going to see the Dallas Cowboys twice this year when he was let go:

Dez walked out saying I'll see guys twice this year, I'm told. So that's that. — Mickey Spagnola (@Spags52) April 13, 2018

You guys can connect the dots on this one, but the rumors about Bryant to the Giants are definitely heating up. And I love that Dez is adding fuel to the fire! 🔥