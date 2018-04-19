VIDEO: Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr. Working Out Together

Dez Bryant just posted a video of him and Odell Beckham Jr. working out together. 👀
I've been gone since like July, niggas actin' like I died They won't be expectin' shit when Capo go to slide 'Cause I told them that we put that shit behind us, but I lied Pushed me to the edge, so it really ain't my mothafuckin' fault, man I'm not to blame, man This fucking industry is cutthroat, I'm not the same man In the LAb @obj @jamalliggin
Don’t forget, the New York Giants cut WR Brandon Marshall earlier today:
Here’s the kicker, Bryant said he was going to see the Dallas Cowboys twice this year when he was let go:
You guys can connect the dots on this one, but the rumors about Bryant to the Giants are definitely heating up. And I love that Dez is adding fuel to the fire! 🔥
