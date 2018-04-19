Hip New Jacksonville Jaguars Possibly Going Through Mid-Life Crisis

Hot off a season in which they came a bad call away from going to the Super Bowl, the Jacksonville Jaguars are pulling out all the stops. They’ll be the first team to install a dog park at the stadium so fans can bring their adored Blake Barkles to the game. And they’ll wear fresh new uniform designs which are a significant upgrade.

Ignoring the deliciousness of a 23-year-old franchise trumpeting tradition and timelessness, these really pop. Look at that all-black helmet. We won’t miss this abomination.

Dressing flashier? Getting a dog? Day-drinking pool side on Sunday afternoons? The Jaguars are on the divorced dad path to desirability. One little taste of success and they’ve totally changed. What’s next? An earring and a sports car?