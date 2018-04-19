James Dolan: Kristaps Porzingis Could Miss Entire Season with Knee Injury

New York Knicks owner James Dolan had an eyebrow-raising comment about their star forward Kristaps Porzingis yesterday.

He told Larry Brooks of the New York Post that Kristaps could potentially miss the entire 2018-19 season due to his ACL injury. Dolan said the following in regards to Porzingis’ timetable:

“I’ve been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don’t know what to expect on that. But we can’t just sit on our ass while he’s away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back.”

Porzingis tore his left ACL on Feb. 6, ending his season. He averaged a career-high 22.7 points along with 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks, and was named to his first All-Star game.

It has been two months since his surgery, and there is no official timetable yet, but Dolan’s comments are not encouraging. The Unicorn is one of the best young players in the NBA. New York has missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, and without KP, it’s likely to be six straight seasons in 2019.