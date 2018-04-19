MMA Announcer Pulls Double Steve Harvey, Flubs Winner Announcement Six Ways To Sunday

USA Today Sports

On the off chance you missed the Alaska Fighting Championship 139, it was a roller coaster of emotions and announcing errors. Our man here announced David Booker as the victor, then Elijah Terrell, then once again reversed course and went with Booker.

I think at a certain point the only move is to embrace the absurdity of the situation and turn it into a Boiling Points type experiment where you see how long you can keep going back and forth. First guy to leave the ring in disgust wins by virtue of maintaining his pride.

