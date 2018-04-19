PM Roundup: Miranda Kerr; Brock Lesnar's New Contract Details; Lance Armstrong Settles Fraud Lawsuit

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which promises to never date a Kardashian. But, I mean, Kendall is technically a Jenner right? So she doesn’t count?

Why him?!?: Miranda Kerr is pregnant and apparently doing innovative fashion stuff with maternity clothes. Cool, I guess. Just to clarify, I’m only including this because her husband may be my least favorite person on the planet.

💋 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Feb 29, 2016 at 7:34am PST

Lesnar getting PAID: The details of Brock Lesnar’s new WWE contract have leaked and it’s a doozy. He’ll get $127,000 for every TV appearance he makes and $637,000 every time he steps in a ring for a fight.

Lance settles: Lance Armstrong has reached a $5 million settlement with the U.S. government in a fraud lawsuit that could have forced him to pay as much as $100 million in damages. Armstrong’s former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis is eligible to receive as much as 25 percent of the settlement.

Tweet of the Day:

At least we aren’t the last one without a Cup ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/SvQpR0pMA2 — LA Kings (@LAKings) April 19, 2018

