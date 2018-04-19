Roundup: Racist Syracuse Frat Video, The Rock Launching Tequila Brand, NY Investigating Crypto Exchanges

Yovanna Ventura … Karen McDougal settles with National Enquirer parent, can now talk publicly about alleged affair with Trump … “Jenna Fischer donates money in the name of protestors who interrupted her college event” … Two robots assemble an Ikea chair … There was going to be a Taken TV show but NBC nixed it … The Rock is launching a tequila line … Chopped romaine lettuce in 35 states has been linked to E Coli … Amazon Prime has over 100 million members … “Courtroom chaos as woman is brutally beaten by her estranged husband and mother-in-law during a hearing” … Sports betting bill in Connecticut is facing a hold-up … How online ads could become less invasive … Syracuse frat suspended after the student paper uncovered this racist video.

Crazy story about a woman with a split identity who has gone missing several times [New Yorker]

Alcohol sales coming to NCAA championship events [Yahoo]

The wrestling world mourns Bruno Sammartino [Cageside Seats]

The case for Tom Thibodeau to stop giving playing time to Derrick Rose [Bleacher Report]

This Baker Mayfield profile will be looked back on either as him calling his shot or a cautionary tale [SI]

New York investigating 13 cryptocurrency exchanges [CNBC]

“At the Palio di Siena in Italy, jockeys openly bribe one another. Betrayal is common. Guile is prized.” [NY Times]

Ric Flair joins performance of Offset’s Ric Flair Drip

Norm Macdonald going scorched Earth as host of the ESPYs is always worth a re-watch

1999 60 Minutes segment on Jeff Bezos (h/t Eric Jackson)