VIDEO: Tanner Roark's Software Crashes

Tanner Roark pitched seven innings of two-run ball against the Mets last night before the Nationals bullpen allowed eight runs in the eighth. No one will remember that. His stumbling aborted pitch, however, will live on in infamy. The only thing that would have made it more entertaining would have been unleashing a 90 mph heave from 20 feet away. The ensuing bench-clearing brawl? Well worth it.

