VIDEO: Tanner Roark's Software Crashes

Tanner Roark pitched seven innings of two-run ball against the Mets last night before the Nationals bullpen allowed eight runs in the eighth. No one will remember that. His stumbling aborted pitch, however, will live on in infamy. The only thing that would have made it more entertaining would have been unleashing a 90 mph heave from 20 feet away. The ensuing bench-clearing brawl? Well worth it.
Latest Leads
28m
Hip New Jacksonville Jaguars Possibly Going Through Mid-Life Crisis
Totally reinventing themselves.
1hr
2hr
Jaguars' Season Ticket Holders Lose Game Against Defending SB Champs as NFL Beefs Up International Series
The Jaguars-Eagles matchup is the first between two playoff teams in London.
3hr
5hr
Roundup: Racist Syracuse Frat Video, The Rock Launching Tequila Brand, NY Investigating Crypto Exchanges
NBA playoffs in full swing!
16hr
Video: LeBron Learns of Gregg Popovich's Wife Erin's Death on Live TV, Has Poignant Response [UPDATE]
Was this an appropriate setting for this question?
Comments