Aaron Rodgers Buys Ownership Stake in Milwaukee Bucks

Aaron Rodgers has ingratiated himself to Wisconsin sports fans by taking a rooting interest in the Badgers and Bucks, and now he took that fanhood a step further in buying an ownership stake in the Bucks:

The @Bucks just announced that @AaronRodgers12 has bought in and is now a part owner of the franchise. The @Packers QB is here sitting courtside along with girlfriend Danica Patrick and fellow Bucks owner Wes Edens. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) April 21, 2018

The Bucks are owned by three hedge funders: Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, and James Dinan. While there is kind of a weird set-up as to who has control at any given time, it is a savvy idea to bring the uber-popular Rodgers aboard right before they move into a spiffy new arena.

As an aside, this would seem to be an indication that, despite some recent rockiness, Rodgers plans to be a Packer for awhile.