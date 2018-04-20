NBA USA Today Sports

Aaron Rodgers Buys Ownership Stake in Milwaukee Bucks

NBA

Aaron Rodgers has ingratiated himself to Wisconsin sports fans by taking a rooting interest in the Badgers and Bucks, and now he took that fanhood a step further in buying an ownership stake in the Bucks:

The Bucks are owned by three hedge funders: Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, and James Dinan. While there is kind of a weird set-up as to who has control at any given time, it is a savvy idea to bring the uber-popular Rodgers aboard right before they move into a spiffy new arena.

As an aside, this would seem to be an indication that, despite some recent rockiness, Rodgers plans to be a Packer for awhile.

