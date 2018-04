Sour Shoes, frequent Howard Stern Show guest and pride of Putnam County, parlayed his spot-on impression of Mike Francesa into an eight-minute call into Mad Dog Radio on Thursday. Even while joking, the chemistry between Chris Russo and the fake Pope just pours out of the speakers. There’s always a risk of overdoing it, but tell me fans of the iconic duo wouldn’t tune into a weekly podcast of this bit. Might be better than the real thing.