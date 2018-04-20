How Much Would You Pay to Sit Next to These Aggrieved Yankees Fans?

Giancarlo Stanton’s first 17 games with the New York Yankees have left much to be desired. The reigning National League MVP is hitting .203 with 3 homers and has struck out in 29 of his 69 official at-bats. Not the way one wants to come out of the gates after signing a roughly bazillion-dollar, multi-century deal. And folks, I must report that Yankee fans have not sprouted any additional patience since booing him in the team’s home opener.

"Earn your pinstripes," one person screams as Giancarlo Stanton steps in. "Do anything," another chimes in. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 19, 2018

Yeah. Not ideal. Early April’s jokes are today’s reality. To be fair, there’s now enough of a sample size here for the good people of the Bronx to stew over.

If this keeps up, Yankees games may become more fun for those who root against the guys in pinstripes. Tell me you wouldn’t want to sit near frustrated paying customers offering this type of constructive criticism. Non-stop entertainment right there.

Bring this guy with you. Make a day of it.