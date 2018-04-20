PM Roundup: Kate Upton's Latest Shoot; Avicii Dead At 28; Athletes And Weed

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which just can’t even, you guys.

Kate looks great: Kate Upton’s latest photoshoot is sensational. It’s bikini campaign for Yamamay and she looks phenomenal.

RIP Avicii: I’m not a fan of EDM, but Avicii was a crossover star who moved into the mainstream. How do I know that? Because I actually knew his name. Sadly, he tragically passed away today. He was just 28 years old.

Athletes and weed: This is a fascinating piece about athletes and their marijuana use.

Tweet of the Day:

The Mustache Rides, again! Thanks to everyone for coming out to the NYC Premiere of #SuperTroopers2 in theaters TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/qZpCUYbFrk — Super Troopers 2 (@SuperTroopers) April 19, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Why Romeo Langford’s College Decision Matters So Much

Derrius Guice’s Draft Stock Reportedly Hurt By ‘Do You Like Men’ Question Saga

The Process Is On Its Way to This Year’s NBA Finals

6 teams That Could Trade Into the Broncos’ Spot at No. 5

Around the Sports Internet:

Jaylen Brown has become the Boston Celtics’ breakout star out of nowhere

The history of how mock drafts got so popular

Giancarlo Stanton’s slump probably won’t last much longer

Rajon Rondo is having a personal renaissance in this year’s playoffs

Song of the Day: