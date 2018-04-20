USA Today Sports

Roundup: Rudy Giuliani Back; A-Rod's Cousin Abducted; Kanye West's New Album

Roundup: Rudy Giuliani Back; A-Rod's Cousin Abducted; Kanye West's New Album

Roundup

Roundup: Rudy Giuliani Back; A-Rod's Cousin Abducted; Kanye West's New Album

Rod Rosenstein told Donald Trump he wasn’t a target of the Cohen probe … New York Rangers were willing to part with LundquistJalen Hurts to become free agent if he doesn’t win starting job … Barack Obama wrote a tribute to the Parkland survivors … Power restored to most of Puerto RicoNew York Giants release Brandon Marshall … This would have resulted in a very different Indiana JonesWe’re losing porn stars … Rudy Giuliani to join president’s legal team … No one is having a worse day than this MMA announcer … A-Rod’s cousin abducted when Lambo deal goes south … Kanye West is dropping a new album … Kardashians closing all DASH storesKushner family business update … Theranos employees had an interesting twist on Space Invaders … Interesting new obstacle to legal sports gambling in Missouri … Emmanuelle Chriqui.

Strong take: Bryan Curtis is the best sportswriter in America. [The Ringer]

Will Smith met Michael Jackson one time. Don’t worry, it was quite memorable. [Esquire]

King of Swaziland has a bold new marketing strategy. [BBC]

Bless the ClickHole.

Every day, the discourse just gets better.

Roundup

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home