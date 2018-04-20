The Cleveland Cavaliers' Collapse Completely Ruined Their Outfit Idea

The Cleveland Cavaliers made headlines pregame when they arrived wearing new grey Thom Browne designer suits, but then they failed to take care of business.

LeBron and co. wound up blowing a 17-point halftime lead and fell down 1-2 to a Pacers team that nobody believes is a title contender. It almost feels like the time JJ Watt and the Texans wore varsity jackets before getting throttled by the Patriots.

Cleveland is in major trouble. They are averaging just 90 ppg this postseason, which is ranked dead last. They have now become as inept offensively as they have been all year on defense. Right now they are nothing more than a one-man team that looks nowhere near a team that can win a championship or even come out of the East.

Good style, bad basketball:

"Y'all we wearing them suits out tonight too." Cavs team: "But we lost man..and we got other gear…" "DINNER'S AT 9PM!!!!!!" pic.twitter.com/XoMedwDTMv — Wakanda's #1 Personal Injury Attorney (@cedfunches) April 21, 2018

The Cavaliers planned this idea weeks ago, and there’s no getting around the fact that there’s egg on your face when you do a stunt like this and don’t back it up with a W.