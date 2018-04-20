VIDEO: Sergio Garcia Threw His Driver After a Poor Tee Shot

Sergio Garcia’s struggles have continued this week at the Valero Texas Open. Garcia missed the cut at this year’s Masters after winning last year thanks in part to one hole when he sent five balls into the water. It was brutal to watch.

Fast forward to this week in San Antonio where Garcia decided he’d had enough of his driver, and on the par-4 fifth hole, chunked it into the woods.

Garcia is current at two-over, one stroke below the projected cut line.